Previous
195 / 365
Walkies
In a curious mood today and wanted to see what I could get walking the dog past a brick wall. Probably should have focused a bit lower and got him completely in the shot 🙂
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M3
Taken
15th July 2025 9:05pm
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
icm
,
intentional camera movement
