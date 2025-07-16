Previous
Rail to Nowhere by scousesmurf
196 / 365

Rail to Nowhere

Saw the cloud formation and knew I wanted a photo including them. Tried a few walking along the road but wasn't happy with any of those so had to settle for one while waiting for the train. Thankfully they track was aligned with the clouds 😁
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
