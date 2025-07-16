Sign up
196 / 365
Rail to Nowhere
Saw the cloud formation and knew I wanted a photo including them. Tried a few walking along the road but wasn't happy with any of those so had to settle for one while waiting for the train. Thankfully they track was aligned with the clouds 😁
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
16th July 2025 6:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
railway
,
track
