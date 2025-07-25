Previous
No Stopping by scousesmurf
No Stopping

I've taken a few photos of trains coming through this substation while waiting for my train home so I wanted to see if I could do something a bit different, in this case a tight crop
25th July 2025

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
