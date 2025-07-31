Previous
The Moores by scousesmurf
211 / 365

The Moores

This is a statue of brothers Sir John and Cecil Moores. John Moores was a very successful businessman in Liverpool who had a major retail and Pools companies. They family were also a very important part of both of our Football clubs
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
