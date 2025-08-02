Previous
Hearts by scousesmurf
213 / 365

Hearts

Strange find while on another canal walk. I guess it was some kids artistic effort
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Scouse Smurf

Photo Details

Dave ace
Interesting find
August 27th, 2025  
