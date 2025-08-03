Previous
Soggy Bee by scousesmurf
214 / 365

Soggy Bee

Found this bee while walking along the canal. Thankfully the rain had stopped before the walk or I'd have looked very similar
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
Dave ace
Wonderful detail
August 27th, 2025  
