267 / 365
Twenty to One
First time I've been on my laptop in ages, so trying to get a few in today... apologies for the lack of descriptions
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
Photo Details
0
365
DC-G90
26th September 2025 8:33pm
Tags
reflection
coins
macro
