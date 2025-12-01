Previous
Next
Brush by scousesmurf
330 / 365

Brush

This was taken for a macro challenge that had the theme for brush. I removed all the colour and applied a vignette to it (which I've started to do more often lately... could by my next overused/overdone technique)
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact