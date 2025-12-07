Previous
Warehouse by scousesmurf
Warehouse

Another random walk, another random find. This building is the home to a number of small businesses (as I found out afterwards) Shame about the bins, but love the mural and the weathered look of the rest of the building
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
