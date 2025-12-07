Sign up
336 / 365
Warehouse
Another random walk, another random find. This building is the home to a number of small businesses (as I found out afterwards) Shame about the bins, but love the mural and the weathered look of the rest of the building
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
