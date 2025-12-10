Previous
Dead Flowers by scousesmurf
339 / 365

Dead Flowers

Another excuse to use my new toy!!
Think I prefer dead/dying flowers to new ones and the flash diffuser provides all around light to the subject, as you can see.
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
