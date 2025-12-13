Sign up
342 / 365
Porter Street
I've been past this street a number of times and obviously the bridge between the buildings caught my eye. Decided to try a photo this time and luckily enough it came out not too bad... it's even got a flickr Explore
13th December 2025
13th Dec 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
345
photos
15
followers
19
following
94% complete
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
13th December 2025 1:29pm
Privacy
Public
