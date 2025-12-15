Sign up
344 / 365
Spoonful of Screws
This was taken for a macro challenge, with the theme Spoonful, didn't have anything edible that was interesting so spent ages trying to get these screws to stay on for the photo. I used the diffuser and as you can see, the vignette effect again!!
15th December 2025
15th Dec 25
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
345
photos
15
followers
19
following
94% complete
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
15th December 2025 8:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
