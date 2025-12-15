Previous
Next
Spoonful of Screws by scousesmurf
344 / 365

Spoonful of Screws

This was taken for a macro challenge, with the theme Spoonful, didn't have anything edible that was interesting so spent ages trying to get these screws to stay on for the photo. I used the diffuser and as you can see, the vignette effect again!!
15th December 2025 15th Dec 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact