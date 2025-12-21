Previous
Off to Bed by scousesmurf
350 / 365

Off to Bed

First evening of a Christmas break and I was greeted by these wooly locals as I was trying to complete my daily steps before it was pitch black
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
