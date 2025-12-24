Stars

I was lucky enough that the area I was spending Christmas has quite dark skies so was hoping to try a little bit of astrophotography. I was even luckier that there were a few nights with clear skies. I made use of the fisheye lens I'd purchased earlier in the year to try a couple of efforts using stacking software and batches of images but these were not taken from such an open space as the shot I've chosen so I wasn't as happy with them. This shot was taken on my phone using an app called deep space camera pro and essentially does the stacking and alignment automatically. There was a quite a bit of noise on the original shot and although there is some still visible, I don't think it looks too bad.