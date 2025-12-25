Previous
Elter Water by scousesmurf
354 / 365

Elter Water

This was on the same route as the walk I took a few days ago, the scenery is always stunning
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
97% complete

