Crosby Beach by scousesmurf
Photo 366

Crosby Beach

Hopefully I'll not fall behind posting this year, but I won't make any promises
Starting this year in the same location as I started last year and the weather was very similar too. Thankfully I made it home before it started raining 🙂
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
100% complete

