Photo 370
Footsteps
Weather wasn't any better today and unfortunately I had to go I to work too 😀
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
Tags
snow
,
path
,
footsteps
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh WOW you found big foot 🙀
January 5th, 2026
