Previous
Photo 376
Flat Building for Let
I like buildings with these sort of steps so when I saw this one I had to try and get a photo. I didn't know at the time, but the angle I took the shot from had made the building look like one of those fake buildings in old Hollywood movies 😁
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
1
0
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
1
1
365
Pixel 7a
11th January 2026 4:01pm
Public
building
steps
KarenD
It's a cool scene and a curious effect!
January 12th, 2026
