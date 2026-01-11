Previous
Flat Building for Let by scousesmurf
Flat Building for Let

I like buildings with these sort of steps so when I saw this one I had to try and get a photo. I didn't know at the time, but the angle I took the shot from had made the building look like one of those fake buildings in old Hollywood movies 😁
Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
KarenD
It's a cool scene and a curious effect!
January 12th, 2026  
