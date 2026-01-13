Sign up
Photo 377
Smoke Rings
So disappointed with this... Macro challenge with a smoke theme and every shot with my speedlite was just black... I ended up having to use a small rig light so definitely not what I was planning but it'll have to do 🙂
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
Scouse Smurf
@scousesmurf
Tags
macro
smoke
