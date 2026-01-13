Previous
Smoke Rings by scousesmurf
Photo 377

Smoke Rings

So disappointed with this... Macro challenge with a smoke theme and every shot with my speedlite was just black... I ended up having to use a small rig light so definitely not what I was planning but it'll have to do 🙂
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
