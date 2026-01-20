Previous
Swarf by scousesmurf
Photo 385

Swarf

Bought a screwdriver set off Amazon and this little bit of scrap metal was in the container. Decided to keep hold of morning I'll I needed an "emergency" macro
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Scouse Smurf

@scousesmurf
105% complete

