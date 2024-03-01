Previous
Day 12 by scrapnknit
10 / 365

Day 12

Saw this fly on the floor and thought I need to get a picture of him and his shadow. Looks like he has a crazy haircut!
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Linda

@scrapnknit
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

