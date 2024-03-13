Previous
Day 24 by scrapnknit
24 / 365

Day 24

Looks like it is going to be another beautiful sunset again tonight. I love the way the sun makes the clouds glow. You can even see some of the rays.
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Linda

@scrapnknit
