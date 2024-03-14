Previous
Day25 by scrapnknit
25 / 365

Day25

I took this picture of the tree just off our bedroom balcony.
There are a lot of clouds tonight and the city lights are reflecting off of them. Makes a great background for this picture.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Linda

@scrapnknit
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise