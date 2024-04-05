Sign up
Day 46
The weather here has been crazy. It can't make up its mind if it is winter or spring. Tonight it was a little bit of both. Love the way the light was shining on the mountains with black storm clouds behind them.
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
Linda
@scrapnknit
365
iPhone 15 Pro
5th April 2024 6:14pm
Tags
#365project
#100dayproject
