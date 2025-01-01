Home Alone by sdelrossi54
Home Alone

New Year’s Day 2025. After a hectic holiday season, Oliver and I have the house to ourselves for a week. A welcome respite, indeed.
1st January 2025

Suzanne

@sdelrossi54
