Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 513
Natures Christmas present (Best on black)
Nature gave us a few presents this year. 12 mm Rain this afternoon. Thereafter we sat outside and I saw this one....
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
513
photos
106
followers
150
following
140% complete
View this month »
506
507
508
509
510
511
512
513
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
25th December 2019 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
Vesna
Beautiful picture. Happy holidays, Sylvia!
December 25th, 2019
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
we got some rain too - unbelievable and my gutters overflowed! beautiful capture these birds are lovely
December 25th, 2019
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Fabulous shot Sylvia, how wonderful that you got some rain at last. Fav
December 25th, 2019
Margaret Brown
ace
Great capture
December 25th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close