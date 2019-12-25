Previous
Natures Christmas present (Best on black) by sdutoit
Natures Christmas present (Best on black)

Nature gave us a few presents this year. 12 mm Rain this afternoon. Thereafter we sat outside and I saw this one....
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Sylvia du Toit

I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
Vesna
Beautiful picture. Happy holidays, Sylvia!
December 25th, 2019  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
we got some rain too - unbelievable and my gutters overflowed! beautiful capture these birds are lovely
December 25th, 2019  
Diana Ludwigs ace
Fabulous shot Sylvia, how wonderful that you got some rain at last. Fav
December 25th, 2019  
Margaret Brown ace
Great capture
December 25th, 2019  
