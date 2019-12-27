Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 515
Magic coffee mug.... (Best on black)
With magic everything is possible! It is a coffee mug, looks like a lens but used as a flower vase.
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
515
photos
106
followers
150
following
141% complete
View this month »
508
509
510
511
512
513
514
515
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
27th December 2019 9:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
flowers
,
mug
,
lens
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful - a photographer's dream and you have made an excellent use of it
December 27th, 2019
Carole Sandford
ace
I got Phil one of these!
December 27th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close