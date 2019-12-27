Previous
Next
Magic coffee mug.... (Best on black) by sdutoit
Photo 515

Magic coffee mug.... (Best on black)

With magic everything is possible! It is a coffee mug, looks like a lens but used as a flower vase.
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
141% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful - a photographer's dream and you have made an excellent use of it
December 27th, 2019  
Carole Sandford ace
I got Phil one of these!
December 27th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise