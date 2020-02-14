Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 532
A heart for Valentine... (Best on black)
Never seen one in this shape.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
532
photos
117
followers
155
following
145% complete
View this month »
525
526
527
528
529
530
531
532
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G570F
Taken
14th February 2020 5:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pizza
,
valentine
Pat Knowles
ace
The perfect shape for today....I could just eat that!
February 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close