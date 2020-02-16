Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 534
Making a blue Monday pink....
They always say it is a blue Monday....when I saw this back end of a pencil I decided to make it pink! Hope you do have a good Monday.
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
17th February 2020 1:00pm
Tags
pink
,
clown
,
feathers
Chris H
ace
I love this and wishing you a pink and fluffy Monday too. 🙂
February 17th, 2020
Diana
ace
You did a wonderful job, such a friendly little face! Happy Monday 😊
February 17th, 2020
