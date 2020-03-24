Previous
Waiting for ...

I saw the chair next to the road leading to town. This is about 10 km out of town. Just wondered who got tired of standing or waiting there?
Sylvia du Toit

I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
That is a great photo story. Definitely makes you wonder.
March 24th, 2020  
