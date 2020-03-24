Sign up
Photo 542
Waiting for ...
I saw the chair next to the road leading to town. This is about 10 km out of town. Just wondered who got tired of standing or waiting there?
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-A307FN
Taken
29th February 2020 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
road
chair
Shutterbug
ace
That is a great photo story. Definitely makes you wonder.
March 24th, 2020
