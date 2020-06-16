Previous
A drop and a leave... by sdutoit
A drop and a leave...

Hi,
I am back again and missed everybody! Doing well and able to walk with crutches. Hope everybody is well in this difficult time of the virus.
16th June 2020 16th Jun 20

Sylvia du Toit

Wendy ace
Welcome back, Sylvia!! What a wonderful shot to come back with!
We missed you, too!
So glad you are mobile once again.
June 16th, 2020  
Dustyloup ace
Yayyyyy! Welcome back Sylvia!
Love that drop, like an eye
June 16th, 2020  
