Previous
Next
Photo 543
A drop and a leave...
Hi,
I am back again and missed everybody! Doing well and able to walk with crutches. Hope everybody is well in this difficult time of the virus.
16th June 2020
16th Jun 20
2
1
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
543
photos
111
followers
148
following
148% complete
View this month »
536
537
538
539
540
541
542
543
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
16th June 2020 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
leaves
,
pink
,
drop
Wendy
ace
Welcome back, Sylvia!! What a wonderful shot to come back with!
We missed you, too!
So glad you are mobile once again.
June 16th, 2020
Dustyloup
ace
Yayyyyy! Welcome back Sylvia!
Love that drop, like an eye
June 16th, 2020
