Photo 551
Only a photo frame. (Best on black)
This is a photo frame. I removed the photo at the back and replaced it with a piece of paper. One tend to look twice at the photo in the frame because of the couple in the foreground.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
551
photos
119
followers
158
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
25th June 2020 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camera
,
couple
,
bench
,
photoframe
