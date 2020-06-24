Previous
Only a photo frame. (Best on black) by sdutoit
Photo 551

Only a photo frame. (Best on black)

This is a photo frame. I removed the photo at the back and replaced it with a piece of paper. One tend to look twice at the photo in the frame because of the couple in the foreground.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa.
