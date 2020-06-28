Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 555
Now an everyday household item. (Better on black)
Hand Sanitiser 70%. While cleaning I saw the suns reflection through the bottle.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
4
0
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
Tags
reflection
,
bottle
Babs
ace
I have never used so much hand sanitizer in my life.
June 29th, 2020
katy
ace
You have managed to make a very mundane object look beautiful with this photo
June 29th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
@onewing
The bottle is about 200ml. This will last me also a live time. My daughter gave it to me to be used when we visit town. Not being able to walk without crutches at this stage I stay in the car when she does her shopping. Just go with her to get out of the house.
June 29th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
June 29th, 2020
365 Project
close