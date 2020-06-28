Previous
Now an everyday household item. (Better on black) by sdutoit
Now an everyday household item. (Better on black)

Hand Sanitiser 70%. While cleaning I saw the suns reflection through the bottle.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
Babs ace
I have never used so much hand sanitizer in my life.
June 29th, 2020  
katy ace
You have managed to make a very mundane object look beautiful with this photo
June 29th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
@onewing The bottle is about 200ml. This will last me also a live time. My daughter gave it to me to be used when we visit town. Not being able to walk without crutches at this stage I stay in the car when she does her shopping. Just go with her to get out of the house.
June 29th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
June 29th, 2020  
