Previous
Next
On a winters day (Best on black) by sdutoit
Photo 556

On a winters day (Best on black)

This was bright and cheerful.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
152% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

borof
I also like the diagonal composition and the color-harmonizing frame.

June 30th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and composition.
June 30th, 2020  
carol white ace
Lovely on black
June 30th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
Every detail shown here on this dark background!
June 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise