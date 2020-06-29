Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 556
On a winters day (Best on black)
This was bright and cheerful.
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
30th June 2020 7:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
borof
I also like the diagonal composition and the color-harmonizing frame.
June 30th, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and composition.
June 30th, 2020
carol white
ace
Lovely on black
June 30th, 2020
Pat Knowles
ace
Every detail shown here on this dark background!
June 30th, 2020
