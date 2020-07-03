Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 559
Light. (Best on black)
Something for today...out of ideas.
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
559
photos
120
followers
158
following
153% complete
View this month »
552
553
554
555
556
557
558
559
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
3rd July 2020 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
candle
,
bird
,
glass
Casablanca
ace
What a lovely lamp. I remember going to a "museum of light" in Bruges a couple of years ago that was filled with lamps of so many different designs. My favourites were mostly the small ones like this.
July 3rd, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
July 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close