Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 564
I am watching you (Best viewed on black.)
And there we were....watching each other.
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
4
1
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
564
photos
120
followers
157
following
557
558
559
560
561
562
563
564
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
7th July 2020 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful close up and detail of this bird and his beady eye
July 7th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cute capture, Sylvia.
July 8th, 2020
bruni
ace
Well who is watching whom. stunning looking bird. must be a male with the bright red beak. fav.
July 8th, 2020
*lynn
ace
fabulous clarity
July 8th, 2020
365 Project
