Previous
Next
I am watching you (Best viewed on black.) by sdutoit
Photo 564

I am watching you (Best viewed on black.)

And there we were....watching each other.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
154% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful close up and detail of this bird and his beady eye
July 7th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cute capture, Sylvia.
July 8th, 2020  
bruni ace
Well who is watching whom. stunning looking bird. must be a male with the bright red beak. fav.
July 8th, 2020  
*lynn ace
fabulous clarity
July 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise