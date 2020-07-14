Previous
Searching for the man on the moon... (Best viewed on black.) by sdutoit
Searching for the man on the moon... (Best viewed on black.)

The moon in day time. Seen at around 9.3- am. Not that well focused because I did not go outside. Ha ha only 6 C with quite a strong wind. Think that is a good excuse.
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
