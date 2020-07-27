Previous
Mousebird (Best on black) by sdutoit
Photo 571

Mousebird (Best on black)

Saw this one by accident. Watched the birds closer to home when I noticed this one eating berries.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
Ulrika ace
One of the best bird pictures I have seen! I love the moody colours and as a whole it's endearing
July 27th, 2020  
Pyrrhula
Great capture, focus, lighting and dof. Fav.
July 27th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture!
July 27th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful image
July 28th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV! Love this! May I pin it?
July 28th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
What a beautiful capture.
July 28th, 2020  
