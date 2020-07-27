Sign up
Photo 571
Mousebird (Best on black)
Saw this one by accident. Watched the birds closer to home when I noticed this one eating berries.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
6
5
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
564
565
566
567
568
569
570
571
Views
5
5
Comments
6
6
Fav's
5
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
27th July 2020 4:54pm
Tags
birds
,
mousebird
Ulrika
ace
One of the best bird pictures I have seen! I love the moody colours and as a whole it's endearing
July 27th, 2020
Pyrrhula
Great capture, focus, lighting and dof. Fav.
July 27th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture!
July 27th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful image
July 28th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV! Love this! May I pin it?
July 28th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
What a beautiful capture.
July 28th, 2020
