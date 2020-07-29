Sign up
Photo 573
Lucky...... (Best on black)
This must be my lucky day! For days I tried to get a photo of these mousebirds. I was in my room and as I looked up. this is what I saw. I've never seen them here about a meter from my window.
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
2
0
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
573
photos
131
followers
163
following
156% complete
View this month »
566
567
568
569
570
571
572
573
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
29th July 2020 5:27pm
Tags
bird
,
mousebird
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lucky and beautiful shot
July 29th, 2020
bep
Great shot, Sylvia.
July 29th, 2020
