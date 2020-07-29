Previous
Next
Lucky...... (Best on black) by sdutoit
Photo 573

Lucky...... (Best on black)

This must be my lucky day! For days I tried to get a photo of these mousebirds. I was in my room and as I looked up. this is what I saw. I've never seen them here about a meter from my window.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
156% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lucky and beautiful shot
July 29th, 2020  
bep
Great shot, Sylvia.
July 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise