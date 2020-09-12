Previous
Shake your feathers......do you want to dance.... by sdutoit
Photo 588

Shake your feathers......do you want to dance....

Franklin Game Reserve on Naval Hill in Bloemfontein, is currently the only nature reserve in the world to be located in the middle of a city. The reserve was established in 1930 and encompasses an area of 250 hectares. Within the reserve zebra, blesbok, springbok, giraffe and eland as well as abundant bird life.
The Lamont-Hussey Observatory on Naval Hill. revamped into a lovely theater called Observatory Theater or Sterrewag Theater is also located here.
There is also a statue of Nelson Mandela and it stands at 8 m in height.
Been there not the time of day to see animals.
They do have a Park run every Saturday here.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa.
Kerri Michaels ace
great shot fav
September 12th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great shot, some feather to shake up.
September 12th, 2020  
bep
Love this!
September 12th, 2020  
carol white ace
A super capture. Fav!! 😀
September 12th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 12th, 2020  
katy ace
WOW! This is stunning especially in B&W Sylvia FAV
September 12th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
@grammyn Thanks Katy. Wonderful to be connected to somebody on the other side of the world!
September 12th, 2020  
katy ace
@sdutoit how nice of you to say! I feel the same way.
September 12th, 2020  
