Shake your feathers......do you want to dance....

Franklin Game Reserve on Naval Hill in Bloemfontein, is currently the only nature reserve in the world to be located in the middle of a city. The reserve was established in 1930 and encompasses an area of 250 hectares. Within the reserve zebra, blesbok, springbok, giraffe and eland as well as abundant bird life.

The Lamont-Hussey Observatory on Naval Hill. revamped into a lovely theater called Observatory Theater or Sterrewag Theater is also located here.

There is also a statue of Nelson Mandela and it stands at 8 m in height.

Been there not the time of day to see animals.

They do have a Park run every Saturday here.

