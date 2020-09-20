Previous
The other side... by sdutoit
of the story. Found this photo on my Canon Powershot today. Have not seen him since last weekend. Maybe he is on a journey visiting his friends. Yesterday, 24 9 2020, was Heritage day in South Africa. Many persons made a long weekend of the few days
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
Peter Dulis ace
wow - almost looks like he's stuffed :)
September 25th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Amazing details and a lovely shot!
September 25th, 2020  
Gosia ace
Interesting, you seem be so close to him yet he looks away...
September 25th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture fav!
September 25th, 2020  
