Photo 592
The other side...
of the story. Found this photo on my Canon Powershot today. Have not seen him since last weekend. Maybe he is on a journey visiting his friends. Yesterday, 24 9 2020, was Heritage day in South Africa. Many persons made a long weekend of the few days
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
4
2
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
19th September 2020 12:39pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
heron
,
reier
Peter Dulis
ace
wow - almost looks like he's stuffed :)
September 25th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Amazing details and a lovely shot!
September 25th, 2020
Gosia
ace
Interesting, you seem be so close to him yet he looks away...
September 25th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Super capture fav!
September 25th, 2020
