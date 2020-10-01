Previous
Have a nice cup of coffee... by sdutoit
Photo 594

Have a nice cup of coffee...

International Coffee day 1 October.
(Best on black)
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
katy ace
what a clever way to illustrate it! This is so creative Sylvia!
October 1st, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
@grammyn thanks. Lets have that cup!
October 1st, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot.
October 1st, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous image and presentation.
October 1st, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful still life. Love that interesting hand.
October 1st, 2020  
Fisher Family
A super shot. I love the Barry Island mug - somewhere I visited for just a day around 40 years ago!

Ian
October 1st, 2020  
