Previous
Next
Have you ever seen the rain...... by sdutoit
Photo 631

Have you ever seen the rain......

Looking out the window I wondered how many times do we SEE the rain. Yes we feel it but see and enjoy?
Reminded me of the song by Rod Stewart.

When it's over, so they say
It'll rain a sunny day....
I Know
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise