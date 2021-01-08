Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 635
Hurry up mom I am hungry!
The mousebird babies had their first solo flight up a tree only a few meters away. There mother had to feed them.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
1
1
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
635
photos
173
followers
199
following
173% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
8th January 2021 7:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
mother
,
feed
,
mousebird
Maggiemae
ace
They were lucky chicks - ours got dislodged from the nest and all died! This mum is a good mum!
January 8th, 2021
