Previous
Next
Photo 636
The handyman
.....Working over the weekend. Double pay?
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
2
2
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
9th January 2021 2:06pm
Tags
yellow
,
nest
,
finch
,
handyman
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful coloured bird. Great capture.
January 9th, 2021
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture fav!
January 9th, 2021
