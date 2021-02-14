Neverending story...

(Best on black)



The story behind the title? He never gave up. There were 5 nests, build by him. I tried to figure out which of the nests were his "REAL" home. I then Googled and saw he could have more then one female. They also lay eggs in one another's nest. Then we had a flood on 27 th of January. 4 Of the 5 nests were abandoned. The only one left were ripped apart I suppose by a female the next day. Within a day he build a new nest. Then he waited and waited and waited...Yesterday I saw him sitting there all by himself. In he evening I saw the nest was no more. This morning the building started again. Hope he is lucky on Valentines day.



