Neverending story... by sdutoit
Photo 638

Neverending story...

(Best on black)

The story behind the title? He never gave up. There were 5 nests, build by him. I tried to figure out which of the nests were his "REAL" home. I then Googled and saw he could have more then one female. They also lay eggs in one another's nest. Then we had a flood on 27 th of January. 4 Of the 5 nests were abandoned. The only one left were ripped apart I suppose by a female the next day. Within a day he build a new nest. Then he waited and waited and waited...Yesterday I saw him sitting there all by himself. In he evening I saw the nest was no more. This morning the building started again. Hope he is lucky on Valentines day.

14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Sylvia du Toit

I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa.
Photo Details

Lois ace
Beautiful capture of patient Mr Finch! Fav
February 14th, 2021  
Diana ace
What a great capture of the Masked Weaver, sad to hear that he cannot find a mate though. Hope he is lucky this time ;-)
February 14th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Fabulous photo and narrative. Glad you're back, hope you and family well
February 14th, 2021  
