SO MANY COLOURS. by sdutoit
SO MANY COLOURS.

This is one of a pair. The other one to follow tomorrow.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Sylvia du Toit

@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
Dione Giorgio
Fabulous shot and what an amazing bird! Fav.
March 24th, 2022  
Gerasimos Georg.
never seen a bird like this,so beautiful
March 24th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a fabulous bird. Nice dinner catch for him too.
March 24th, 2022  
