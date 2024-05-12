Sign up
Previous
Photo 698
Tiny and purple (Best on black)
Very small and they look like paper flowers.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
3
0
Sylvia du Toit
@sdutoit
I am living in Bloemfontein South Africa. I love watching photos from places all over the world and travel this way. I just want to...
Tags
purple
,
flowers
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous!
May 12th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Very pretty….love the colours!
May 12th, 2024
katy
ace
They are gorgeous especially with those drops.
May 12th, 2024
