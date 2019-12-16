My route to Johannesburg

This is the route I planned for the long trip to Johannesburg tomorrow. The N1 is the national route between Johannesburg and Cape Town and is a much faster but also much busier road, with lots of holiday traffic as well as buses and trucks. Google Maps of course doesn't allow for the time taken to refuel or stop to let the dogs out the car along the way. My overnight stop was at Britstown, not shown on this map but just to the right of the marker showing the approximate time and right where the minor road I was on joins onto the N12 at a sharp right angle.



A great deal of the route was through the Karoo - a mighty desert with many zones. I am not sure what determines the zone - if it is just a change in vegetation or the amount or rainfall, but I do know I went through the Tankwa Karoo and the Hantam Karoo (and probably some other portions of the Karoo)