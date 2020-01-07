Sign up
Photo 1213
Back Home Again
Needed to pop into my friendly butcher down at the harbour so naturally had to get in a few shots even though it was supposedly the wrong time of day for landscapes.
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
2
2
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
7th January 2020 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and colours, love the water reflection on starboard.
January 10th, 2020
Anne
ace
Beautiful, sometimes it is good to throw the rule book out of the window!
January 10th, 2020
