Back Home Again by seacreature
Back Home Again

Needed to pop into my friendly butcher down at the harbour so naturally had to get in a few shots even though it was supposedly the wrong time of day for landscapes.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Diana ace
Lovely shot and colours, love the water reflection on starboard.
January 10th, 2020  
Anne ace
Beautiful, sometimes it is good to throw the rule book out of the window!
January 10th, 2020  
